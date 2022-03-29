Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Netflix by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $378.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.76. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

