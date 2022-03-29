McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 155,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.