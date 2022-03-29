Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

