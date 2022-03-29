Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

