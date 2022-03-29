iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,559,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,777,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.