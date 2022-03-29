Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,790,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 206,179 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

