UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 62.4% in March

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of UBS opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UBS Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

