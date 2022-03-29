Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

