Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,692 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

