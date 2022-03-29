Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.