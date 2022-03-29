Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,057 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PEP stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

