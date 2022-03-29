Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 476 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

