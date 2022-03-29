Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $224,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.