Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. Samsara has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

