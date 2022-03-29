Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $121.36

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

