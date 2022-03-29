Evercore ISI Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $36.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Shares of PATH opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

