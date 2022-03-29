Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 8,084 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 289.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 208.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 291.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $708.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day moving average is $258.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

