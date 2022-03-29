Equity Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $541.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.72. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQBK. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

