Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6724 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNORY opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

About Harvey Norman (Get Rating)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.