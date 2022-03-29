Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6724 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNORY opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.
