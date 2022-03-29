Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

