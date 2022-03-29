Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
DWNX opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Delhi Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Delhi Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
