Vyant Bio (VYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Vyant Bio to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Shares of VYNT stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vyant Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)
Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.