Vyant Bio (VYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Vyant Bio to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vyant Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.