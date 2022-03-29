Brightworth Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

