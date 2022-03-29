Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
SDY stock opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
