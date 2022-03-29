Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.