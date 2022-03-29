Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

