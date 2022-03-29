Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 15% This Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $859,249.65 and approximately $89,345.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

