Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Silvergate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

SI stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

