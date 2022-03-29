Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kiromic BioPharma.
NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.86 on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.