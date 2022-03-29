Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

AXSM stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

