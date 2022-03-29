Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.