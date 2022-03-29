WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chase by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,230. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

