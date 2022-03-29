Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 129.0% in March

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EGMCF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
