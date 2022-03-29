Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 119.5%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

NYSE BBDO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

