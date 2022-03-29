Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

