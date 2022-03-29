TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

