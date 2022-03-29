WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,417 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BL opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

