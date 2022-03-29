Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2,808.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

COHU stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

