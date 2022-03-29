Signaturefd LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

