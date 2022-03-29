Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 296.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,777,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 456,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

