TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $5.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

