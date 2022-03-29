Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FRU opened at C$15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.24. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.14 and a 52 week high of C$15.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

