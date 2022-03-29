Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.0578 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

