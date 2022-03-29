WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 311.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,792 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGRY opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.