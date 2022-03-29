WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 41,010 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

