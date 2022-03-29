WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,937.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

