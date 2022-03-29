WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.28 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $411.13 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00105678 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005570 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001179 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.