Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,890 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

