440 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,267,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

