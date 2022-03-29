Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

