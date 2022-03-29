Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

LX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in LexinFintech by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LexinFintech by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 779,220 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

